AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,649. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

