AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.