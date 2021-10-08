AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 17,285 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $53.17.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

