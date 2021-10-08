AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 30,992 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,992 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,905,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xerox by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,037,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,807,000 after purchasing an additional 830,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xerox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 462,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,790 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Xerox’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

