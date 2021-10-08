AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $239.71 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

