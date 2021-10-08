AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

