AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $88.79 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

