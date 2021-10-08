ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Trading 2.5% Higher

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.60 and last traded at $65.88. Approximately 488,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 123,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.08.

