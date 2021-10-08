Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Alstom in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.13 ($36.62) on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.95.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.