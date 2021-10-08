Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ALSMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. 416,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,350. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

