Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.00. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,141 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

