Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.00. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 4,141 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.80.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
