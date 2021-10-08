Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.63 and traded as low as C$15.52. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.87, with a volume of 56,990 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.44.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$657.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3,174.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.63.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.