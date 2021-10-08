Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGTF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.68.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

