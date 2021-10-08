Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

AIF stock opened at C$63.17 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$47.10 and a 52 week high of C$68.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.1800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

