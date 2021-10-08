Altus Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,729,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,157,457,000 after acquiring an additional 518,366 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 51,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $294.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.