Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.02. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 1,156 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 170.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

