Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research raised Amadeus IT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,621. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

