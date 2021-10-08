Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

AMZN stock traded up $16.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,319.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

