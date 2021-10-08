Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,785 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.66% of Ambac Financial Group worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,788,000 after acquiring an additional 311,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $684.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.45. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.