AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 8,825.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of AMERCO worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $694.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $345.19 and a 1-year high of $697.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $649.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

