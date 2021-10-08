American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.15% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KORP opened at $52.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

