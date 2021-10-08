American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Trading Up 0.2%

American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.01 and last traded at $40.90. Approximately 17,342 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

