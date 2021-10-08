American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 1,184.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Express by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

