American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Gap Down to $8.61

Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $8.36. American Finance Trust shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 4,094 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

