America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth about $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $13,030,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 28,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT opened at $118.75 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

