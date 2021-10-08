Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Americold Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 959.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 67,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 61,089 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 60,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,573. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

