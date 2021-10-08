AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Reduced by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,960 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.13% of AMETEK worth $1,274,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in AMETEK by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $125.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

