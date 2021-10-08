Amon Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $12,432.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amon has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00048584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00229713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00101925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011978 BTC.

About Amon

Amon is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

