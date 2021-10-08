Ampleforth Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $98.28 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00233144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 119,441,444 coins and its circulating supply is 90,695,131 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

