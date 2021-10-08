Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Cut by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $167.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.64 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

