Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.48% of Analog Devices worth $5,383,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.64 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

