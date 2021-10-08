Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 35,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,629. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.91.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

