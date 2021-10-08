Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.48). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 1,905,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,275. Canoo has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

