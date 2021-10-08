Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.28 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $260.41 million, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

