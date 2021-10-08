Analysts Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.11). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

