Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Cohu reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

