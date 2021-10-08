Analysts Anticipate Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.24 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.39 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE DAN opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

