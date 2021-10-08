Analysts Anticipate Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will announce sales of $520.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.79 million and the lowest is $520.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $436.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $109.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

