Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FE stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

