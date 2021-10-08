Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.04 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will post sales of $100.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.49 million and the lowest is $90.59 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full-year sales of $380.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $373.82 million to $387.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $550.13 million, with estimates ranging from $542.09 million to $558.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $793.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 2.0% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 175,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

