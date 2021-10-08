Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($4.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,357. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

