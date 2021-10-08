Analysts Anticipate Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.22 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($4.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

Shares of KOD stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.29. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,357. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $599,646.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and sold 20,850 shares worth $1,929,320. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.