Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Oct 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

