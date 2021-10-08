Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million.
NYSE:PRO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 343,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
Featured Story: ESG Score
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.