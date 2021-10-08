Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). PROS posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.62 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,883,000 after acquiring an additional 61,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PROS by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 343,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.68. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

