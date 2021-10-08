Analysts Anticipate Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockley Photonics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $7.19 on Friday. Rockley Photonics has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.78 million, a P/E ratio of 179.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

