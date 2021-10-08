Analysts Anticipate Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Trustmark stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 131,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,722,000 after acquiring an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 551,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

