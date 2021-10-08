Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $23.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.70 million and the lowest is $21.10 million. Zogenix reported sales of $2.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 714.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $85.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $216.16 million, with estimates ranging from $162.50 million to $264.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

ZGNX stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $893.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

