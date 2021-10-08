Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,673,000 after buying an additional 135,945 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

