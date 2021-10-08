Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post $1.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 19.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 137.5% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PVAC stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10.

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

