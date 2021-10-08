Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $57.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,245. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $192,483.39. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

