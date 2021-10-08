Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report $260,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $15.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBIV stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $783.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

